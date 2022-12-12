Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.45.

DOL opened at C$82.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.03. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$58.32 and a 1 year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$945,120. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 over the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

