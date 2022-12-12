Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $362.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.03 and its 200-day moving average is $369.00. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $14,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.