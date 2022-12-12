Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Domo Trading Up 17.9 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $601.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.25. Domo has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 32.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domo by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

