DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €26.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of DWS stock opened at €31.04 ($32.67) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.60. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a one year high of €39.48 ($41.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.