dYdX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65.80 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00009683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $91.99 million and $65.80 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars.

