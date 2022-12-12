Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 14,145 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

