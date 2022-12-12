Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $807.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
