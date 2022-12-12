Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $123.71 and a one year high of $175.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
