Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
BNDW opened at $68.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $80.20.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.