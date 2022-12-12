Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW opened at $68.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.