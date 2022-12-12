Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54). 44,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 110,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.07. The firm has a market cap of £52.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

