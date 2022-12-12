Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQGet Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54). 44,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 110,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Ebiquity Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.07. The firm has a market cap of £52.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61.

About Ebiquity

(Get Rating)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.