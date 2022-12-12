Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 4,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ebix Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $667.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.
Ebix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
