eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. eCash has a market cap of $548.68 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,171.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00612799 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00272344 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00049826 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,250,710,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
