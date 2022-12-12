EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 3,794,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELCPF remained flat at $4.77 during trading hours on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

