Edward S. Lampert Sells 62,379 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE AN traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.06. 893,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

