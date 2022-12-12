eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.25 on Thursday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.