Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. 7,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.09. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.