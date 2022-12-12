Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 380.5% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ELEMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
