Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 380.5% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELEMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

