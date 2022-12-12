Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.25. 2,633,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.53. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

