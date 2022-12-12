ELIS Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.47 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32232666 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

