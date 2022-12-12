EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.
EMCORE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
