EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

