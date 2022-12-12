Energi (NRG) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and $394,243.79 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024384 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005050 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,312,799 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

