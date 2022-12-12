Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Alex G. Morrison Purchases 8,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 188,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,699. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

