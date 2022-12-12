EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 138,928 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,872 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

