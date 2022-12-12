EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 10,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 21,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

EnWave Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

