Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 627,830 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Erasca Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

