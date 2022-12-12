Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 5,950.0% in November

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 5,950.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

