EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($151.58) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

ESLOY traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.02. 29,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,190. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

