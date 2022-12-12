Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €24.20 ($25.47) target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE:EURN opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Euronav by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Stories

