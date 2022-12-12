Evercore ISI Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $33.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.98. 45,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after buying an additional 779,247 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

