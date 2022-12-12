ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 1,199,578 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,786.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,266,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,578 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

