ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 22,921 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Dycom Industries worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 154.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 105.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 86.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

