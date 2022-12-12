ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $29 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,091 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FTV opened at $65.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.