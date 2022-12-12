ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 570,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

GLPI stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.