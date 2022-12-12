ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $293,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.77. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

