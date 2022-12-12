F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FNB stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,159,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $541,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 12.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $9,534,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

