Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.42-$19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.5 %

FICO stock opened at $615.45 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $637.69. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $622.80.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

