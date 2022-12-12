Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

FSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.66. 351,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 587,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.