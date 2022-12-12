Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to €265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $220.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $271.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

