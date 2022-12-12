Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to €265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.
Ferrari Stock Performance
Ferrari stock opened at $220.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $271.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
