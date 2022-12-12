FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Price Performance

FGMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. FG Merger has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

