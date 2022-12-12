Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the November 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $43.85. 403,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.