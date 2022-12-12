Financial Review: (LEU) vs. Its Competitors

(NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 7,486 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $9.59 billion $1.01 billion 64.19

‘s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -367.15% -112.70% -32.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4427 23971 30083 633 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 54.46%.