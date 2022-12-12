First Command Bank Acquires 681 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,342,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 129,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 224,490 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 318,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.26. 846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

