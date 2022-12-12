First Command Bank Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. 8,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

