First Command Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.82. 33,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.