First Command Bank Purchases 18,489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.23. 21,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.80 and a 200 day moving average of $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

