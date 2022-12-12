First Command Bank Takes $30,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 308,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 155,520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

