First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
DDIV traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $29.69. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $34.68.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
