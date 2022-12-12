First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

DDIV traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $29.69. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period.

