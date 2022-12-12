First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in November

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
