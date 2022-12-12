First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in November

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $288,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 590.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 919,131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 234,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter.

