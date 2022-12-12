First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 96.5% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the November 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,748. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

