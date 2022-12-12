First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 339.4% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
FTXH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.09. 13,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,159. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
