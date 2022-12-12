First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 339.4% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

FTXH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.09. 13,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,159. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.